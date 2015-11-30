Rebel Wilson Feels Lucky To Have Her Body Type

Rebel Wilson is not a "Glamour," and she's happy about that. "I wouldn't ever want to compete with what I call 'the glamours' – the really gorgeous people," she explained to Cosmopolitan UK. "I'm about the brain, the heart and what's on the inside. I feel really lucky to be the body type I am." She also explains that looking different than the average screen actress is what got her agent's attention.
Though Wilson acknowledged she engages in "emotional eating," she's not in an hurry to curb the impulse to celebrate success with food. "I don't do drugs; I don't really drink… so eating is my one vice. I wouldn't ever want to totally give it up," she told Cosmo.
Wilson's next film, How to Be Single, is out February 12.
