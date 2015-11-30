Salma Hayek's Daughter Is Growing Out Her Hair For A Beautiful Cause

The older some of us get, the more we start to dread the holidays. With all the stress from work, the pressure to get everyone the gift they want, plus the lack of money to do so, it can be easy to forget that this time of year is really about giving back. But the spirit of the season is not lost on Salma Hayek's 8-year-old daughter, who has been preparing a personal gift for quite some time.
"My daughter Valentina is growing her beautiful mane so she can cut it and donate it to make a wig for children with cancer," Hayek captioned a recent Instagram post of her daughter with down-to-there locks. "Now that is the spirit of Christmas." It is indeed.
Hayek also revealed to E! News last week that her daughter often does Salma's (and her assistant's) makeup. Not only is Valentina showing her kind heart and philanthropic ideals at such a young age, it looks like we have a mini beauty aficionado on our hands as well.
If you want to follow in young Valentina's footsteps, there are several charities you can donate your hair to, such as Locks of Love, Wigs for Kids, Little Princess Trust, and Pantene Beautiful Lengths. So put the holiday angst behind you and do some good this season.
