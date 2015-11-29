Kathryn Gates-Skipper holds the distinction of being the first female Marine to serve in combat operations. It's an inspiring achievement that makes her role model for women, both civilians and in the military. This makes her endorsement of Donald Trump, who has been notoriously hostile towards women throughout his campaign, surprising.
Gates-Skipper, who served for 20 years, announced her endorsement of the aspiring Republican presidential candidate at a Trump rally held Saturday in Sarasota, FL.
"I believe America needs strong leadership and a man like Donald Trump who will be strong on defense and ensure our veterans have convenient access to the best quality care," Gates-Skipper said in a press release shared by the Trump campaign. "This Marine, this veteran, this woman, this grandmother wants her grandchildren to grow up in an America of hard work with high rewards. That is why I am proud to be the Co-Chair of the Florida Veterans for Donald Trump, and pledge to rally other veterans behind the only man that will fight for us, Donald J. Trump."
"It is a great honor to receive Kat's endorsement," Trump responded in a press statement. "She is a genuine patriot who has worked tirelessly in service to our country and her fellow veterans. With her support and the support of so many other veterans across the country, we are going to Make America Great Again. [sic]"
Gates-Skipper, despite sharing posts on Facebook in celebration of "girl power," did not comment on Trump's apparent issue with powerful women. Her page does, however, share several anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, and anti-trans comments that are in line with the rhetoric we've heard from the Trump campaign thus far.
Gates-Skipper, who served for 20 years, announced her endorsement of the aspiring Republican presidential candidate at a Trump rally held Saturday in Sarasota, FL.
"I believe America needs strong leadership and a man like Donald Trump who will be strong on defense and ensure our veterans have convenient access to the best quality care," Gates-Skipper said in a press release shared by the Trump campaign. "This Marine, this veteran, this woman, this grandmother wants her grandchildren to grow up in an America of hard work with high rewards. That is why I am proud to be the Co-Chair of the Florida Veterans for Donald Trump, and pledge to rally other veterans behind the only man that will fight for us, Donald J. Trump."
"It is a great honor to receive Kat's endorsement," Trump responded in a press statement. "She is a genuine patriot who has worked tirelessly in service to our country and her fellow veterans. With her support and the support of so many other veterans across the country, we are going to Make America Great Again. [sic]"
Gates-Skipper, despite sharing posts on Facebook in celebration of "girl power," did not comment on Trump's apparent issue with powerful women. Her page does, however, share several anti-Muslim, anti-refugee, and anti-trans comments that are in line with the rhetoric we've heard from the Trump campaign thus far.
Advertisement