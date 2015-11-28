Instagram owns our hearts, selfies, and kitty photos — and we love it. But if you could add one feature to the available IG choices, what would it be? (And no, scratch-and-snuggle options for @puppystagrams is not a possibility.) How about being able to link up multiple accounts?
Instagram has been pretty parsimonious with its account linking. Technically, you can have multiple accounts, but you have to log out and log back in to access a different one. Who has time for that?
But if you use an Android phone, you may have noticed something unexpected as of late. Android Police is reporting that certain people who are members of Instagram’s beta test group have seen an option to “add account” pop up on their Settings page. Once an account is added, you can toggle between the accounts without needing to log out. While Instagram has declined to comment on the tests, TechCrunch managed to get a screenshot of the option.
Think of the possibilities! You could truthfully say you only follow Humans of New York and Neil deGrasse Tyson while actually liking every single one of Kim K.’s selfies in a 24-hour period. You could create an entire account just for photos of what you just cooked and pretend it’s your sister taking them. You could have an account for yourself and your cat wearing stupid costumes together that employers won’t find when they google your name.
It’s not certain when Instagram will make the option available to everyone — or if it even will. This may be only one of the new features the company is testing, or they may decide to use a different method of account switching. In the meantime, if you have an Android, you can get in on it by joining the beta test group. But Apple devotees are out of luck. Guess we'll just have to wait for the new iOS update.
Instagram has been pretty parsimonious with its account linking. Technically, you can have multiple accounts, but you have to log out and log back in to access a different one. Who has time for that?
But if you use an Android phone, you may have noticed something unexpected as of late. Android Police is reporting that certain people who are members of Instagram’s beta test group have seen an option to “add account” pop up on their Settings page. Once an account is added, you can toggle between the accounts without needing to log out. While Instagram has declined to comment on the tests, TechCrunch managed to get a screenshot of the option.
Think of the possibilities! You could truthfully say you only follow Humans of New York and Neil deGrasse Tyson while actually liking every single one of Kim K.’s selfies in a 24-hour period. You could create an entire account just for photos of what you just cooked and pretend it’s your sister taking them. You could have an account for yourself and your cat wearing stupid costumes together that employers won’t find when they google your name.
It’s not certain when Instagram will make the option available to everyone — or if it even will. This may be only one of the new features the company is testing, or they may decide to use a different method of account switching. In the meantime, if you have an Android, you can get in on it by joining the beta test group. But Apple devotees are out of luck. Guess we'll just have to wait for the new iOS update.
Advertisement