This Is The Most Interesting Dog In The World

You probably already know about Marnie The Dog. Marnie is the most famous American Instagram dog and potentially about to pass Maru Taro, a Japanese Shiba Inu, for most famous Instagram dog worldwide. She has 1.82 million Instagram followers. Plus, an adorable tilted head and overlong tongue.
A recent profile in The New Yorker highlighted just what a star Marnie is. Her owner, a 32-year-old ex-TV producer named Shirley Braha, rescued her from a shelter three years ago. The dog was in a deplorable state but soon cleaned up into a major celebrity. Braha started posting pictures of Marnie when she lost her job as a web producer. Initially, she was resistant.
“When people were so attached to their dogs, I thought they were delusional,” Braha tells the magazine. “That’s why I didn’t put Marnie on the Internet until a year after I got her. But she’s so special.”
Though Marnie is thirteen, Braha is touchy when asked about her health.
“It’s an invasive question. It’s like me going up to someone on the street and being like, ‘Your kid looks weird. Why is his head like that? How’s his health?’ ” Braha tells The New Yorker. She goes on: “You know that Drake song where he says, ‘If I die, I’m a legend’? That’s like Marnie. Whenever I hear that song, I think about Marnie.”
The profile goes on into a lot of interesting areas. There’s the failed branding opportunities, a Puppy Bowl appearance, and a memorable meeting with Selena Gomez. Check it out here.
