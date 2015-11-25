Lily-Rose Depp's Squad Seems Pretty Rad

Here's a first-world problem: trying to figure out which celebrity squad you'd most like to join. Are you a Swifty sister? Can you see yourself dancing on a piano with Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer? Or maybe you'd like to kick it with Kim and Chrissy?
There's always Lily-Rose-Depp's cool crew. Who What Wear dug up the deets on the 16-year-old Hollywood darling's BFFs, and from the looks of it, admission into her girl gang might require a modeling contract and a badass Instagram account. Anyone feeling lucky?
There's Stella Maxwell, the Victoria's Secret Angel who was formerly romantically linked to Miley Cyrus, plus the lovely Amelia Kring, Sam Adams, and Alana Champion. Judging from their Instagram feeds, these girls are all fun, unique, and gorgeous.
There's always Lily-Rose-Depp's cool crew. Who What Wear dug up the deets on the 16-year-old Hollywood darling's BFFs, and from the looks of it, admission into her girl gang might require a modeling contract and a badass Instagram account. Anyone feeling lucky?
There's Stella Maxwell, the Victoria's Secret Angel who was formerly romantically linked to Miley Cyrus, plus the lovely Amelia Kring, Sam Adams, and Alana Champion. Judging from their Instagram feeds, these girls are all fun, unique, and gorgeous.
Advertisement
Don't take our word for it; see for yourself below. We may actually need to up our selfie game before trying to worm our way in.
OPENER IMAGE: WWD/Rex Shutterstock.
Advertisement