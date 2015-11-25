A Friday Night Lights Musical Is Happening & It Stars An Original Cast Member

Much like opponents of the Dillon Panthers, you can count Friday Night Lights out at your own peril.
While the show itself was canceled, it will have a second life on a Los Angeles stage as a musical. Though Taylor Kitsch and Kyle Chandler will be sidelined for this one, Scott Porter — who fans know as Jason Street — will be taking up the Coach Taylor mantle.
If you want tickets, though, you’d better act fast — it’s slated to run for only one night in late spring or early summer of 2016.
Producing the show are Lindsey Rosin and Jordan Ross, who announced the production after getting the legal approval from NBC Universal. If the names sound a little familiar, it’s because they also put on Cruel Intentions: The Musical and The Unauthorized O.C. Musical.
In broadcast news, Rosin is developing Squad Goals with Ryan Seacrest for CBS and possibly a modernized version of Cruel Intentions for NBC.
Now, one last time. Say it with us: Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.
The player is now the coach... @nbcfnl's @ScottPorter is Coach Taylor in the Unauthorized #FNLMusical! pic.twitter.com/V0p5eLOUCo— #FNLMUSICAL (@TheFNLMusical) November 24, 2015
Advertisement