Your homecoming may have been pretty cool, but it has just been upstaged. One Oklahoma high school celebrated the end of its homecoming week with an insane lip-dub video featuring 3,600 students and High School Musical's "We're All In This Together."
Over the course of three weeks, Broken Arrow High School brought together teachers, administrators, cheerleaders, football players, golfers, and members of its swim team for an incredible 12-minute clip.
The video uses 13 songs in total, including Kanye West's "We Don't Care," Miley Cyrus' "We Can't Stop," and Walk the Moon's "Shut Up and Dance." In one sequence, a few school administrators started doing the whip and the nae nae to Silentó's "Watch Me."
“We wanted to create something different this year that wasn’t the typical lip dub,” video production manager Greg Spencer, who directed and edited the video, told the school's newspaper. “I wanted to incorporate as many students as possible. Our main goal was to create something visually interesting that represents how engaged and spirited the student body has become. I really think we accomplished that.”
The best part of the video comes at the very end, when the entire student body recreates High School Musical's "We're All In This Together," complete with the Disney Channel movie's dance routine.
A video of this proportion is an incredible feat to pull off regardless, but it's even cooler when it helps bond a student community.
You can watch the video below. (The High School Musical number starts at the 9:10 mark.)
