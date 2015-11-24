Never let it be said that Lauren Conrad can't handle a little bit of helmet hair. The up-and-coming fashion designer and former reality star shared a photo of herself all strapped into a go-kart during a recent romantic excursion with her husband, William Tell, from Monday night.
We're glad to report that she donned appropriate protective gear, as well as what appears to be a yellow skull-cap underneath. (Safety — and flyaways — first!) From the looks of things, this shot was snapped right before the couple took off.
We're glad to report that she donned appropriate protective gear, as well as what appears to be a yellow skull-cap underneath. (Safety — and flyaways — first!) From the looks of things, this shot was snapped right before the couple took off.
No word as to whether or not she kicked her guy's buns in a race. But we're guessing once she put the phone down, L.C. brought her A-game. She's just driven like that. (Get it? #Sorrynotsorry.)
OPENER IMAGE: Katie Jones/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement