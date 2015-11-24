Lauren Conrad Shares A Seriously Revved-Up Date-Night Photo

Elizabeth Kiefer
Never let it be said that Lauren Conrad can't handle a little bit of helmet hair. The up-and-coming fashion designer and former reality star shared a photo of herself all strapped into a go-kart during a recent romantic excursion with her husband, William Tell, from Monday night.

We're glad to report that she donned appropriate protective gear, as well as what appears to be a yellow skull-cap underneath. (Safety — and flyaways — first!) From the looks of things, this shot was snapped right before the couple took off.

Date night 🚗🚗

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Instagram.

No word as to whether or not she kicked her guy's buns in a race. But we're guessing once she put the phone down, L.C. brought her A-game. She's just driven like that. (Get it? #Sorrynotsorry.)


OPENER IMAGE: Katie Jones/WWD/REX Shutterstock.
