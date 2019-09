This Is What It's Like To March A Parade Balloon

“I was a balloon pilot in the parade. We ruled the skies.” poster on Metafilter's forum has a completely insane account of what it’s like to be a balloon jockey in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. The author, who named his or her account "March of the Balloon Animals," claims to have been a balloon jockey in the early aughts. The writer also has a long story about just how hard that job is; evidently, the parade's walk through the park is far from a walk in the park.The post covers everything from the technical aspects of training (spoiler: there’s no training) to the dangers of crossing an intersection. There’s a delightful section about near-misses with the balloons, which are surprisingly easy to puncture on lampposts, and the childhood scars balloon pilots can inflict if they accidentally disembowel a two-story-tall Big Bird. Let’s be real: We still remember the Great Deflating Barney Incident of 1997.There’s plenty of heartwarming stuff, but there’s also loads that will make you cringe and wonder who thought this parade was such a good idea, anyway. Clearly, not Barney.