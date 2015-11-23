Maybe it's our inability to totally separate the man from the movie, but something about Chris Hemsworth always retains a little hint of Thor for us. Or maybe it's the general buffness? (It's definitely the general buffness.)



But for his new film, In the Heart of the Sea, Hemsworth slimmed down from mythic superhero size — and he almost looks like another person entirely. The actor shared an in-character shot of himself on Instagram over the weekend. He clearly dropped a shocking amount of weight for the role.



