How To Get From L.A. To San Diego For Only $6

Maybe we're getting tired of the daily Uber expenditures, or maybe we actually have jobs that let us save up some hard-earned cash. Whatever the reason, millennials have, somewhat surprisingly, started buying cars in record numbers . With that in mind, we at Refinery29 thought it would be helpful to periodically check out vehicles that you might be interested in buying: options that are fun, filled with personality, and that fit your lifestyle.

SUVs and station wagons tend to be the preferred models for millennial buyers, but there's a reason for that. More eco-friendly sedans are either cost-prohibitive or just not that fun to drive. That's about to change, though. The next-generation Toyota Prius, which goes on sale in January, is more powerful, more efficient, and a lot better-looking than its predecessors.Since launching stateside in 2000, the Prius managed to become the best-selling hybrid in U.S. auto history — and a staple in celebrity garages. From the get-go, stars from Cameron Diaz to Larry David to Rachel Bilson cruised Hollywood in the tree-hugging status symbol, flaunting their early-adopter credentials. But why might the fourth-generation Prius deserve a place in your garage? We investigate ahead.