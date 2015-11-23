Last week, the online rumor mill all but confirmed Kylie Jenner's split from her boyfriend Tyga. But it looks like the pair are still very much a thing.
"Everyone needs to chill," Jenner wrote on a Snapchat photo she posted on Saturday, which seems to show the two holding hands on her bed. They were also spotted at an American Music Awards after party on Sunday night. Jenner shared a photo of them being trailed by the paparazzi around the awards with the caption, "Chaos."
The couple also made a pretty serious purchase together recently. Last month they adopted a bulldog puppy worth $40K. It looks like negotiating shared canine custody won't be necessary, though. And should their relationship status ever change, we're more than happy to pitch in with doggy day care.
Opener Photo: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
