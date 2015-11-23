There's a lot going on in H&M's new holiday ad starring Katy Perry. There's dancing snowflake children. A very attractive, very shirtless man taking what is probably not the safest ride on the hood of a car. Katy Perry herself appears as a fairy, a tin solider, and a Christmas-y version of herself. And most importantly, she shares a sneak preview of her new holiday track.
As you might expect, the new Perry song featured in the ad, called "Every Day Is a Holiday," is super catchy. The tune even has some "All I Want for Christmas Is You" style vocals toward the end. It's important that pop stars add a new festive song to the canon each year. You can only listen to *NSYNC's "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" so many times.
Opener Photo: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
