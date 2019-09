How To Handle Holiday Feasts When You Have An Eating Disorder

As Cruze explains, "help" should come from the professional(s) treating you, if you're receiving professional treatment, as well as friends and family who support you in your recovery. "Speak to your treatment team and discuss a food plan," she recommends. "If you feel like food is going to be a trigger, talk about it — talk about ways that you can keep yourself safe during the meal time." You may also find it helpful to increase the frequency of your treatment sessions around the holidays.As for family and friend backup, "Get a piece of paper that is small enough to fit in your wallet, and write down three to five 'safe' phone numbers of people who won’t judge you," Cruze suggests on her blog . "Instead, they will support your recovery process." Even knowing your cheerleaders' numbers are close to you (and in physical form, not only floating around in your list of contacts!) can make you feel more peaceful.It can be hard to advocate for your own needs in the midst of a whirlwind of friends and family, but remember that you deserve to have them met, now just as at any other time of year. If you know that you'll be more present after a 30-minute walk, carve out the time to take one; if you're aware that your peace of mind starts to slip if your sleep schedule is thrown, feel entitled to excuse yourself from the table at midnight even if your uncles are ready for another round. And, in a pinch, "The bathroom can be the ideal place to gather your thoughts; I kid you not," Cruze writes . "Once you feel calm again, rejoin the celebration fully refreshed."