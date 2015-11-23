Jim Bob Duggar Has Some Unsolicited Advice That We Know You're Dying To Hear (Cough)

Listen up, sinners. Jim Bob Duggar has some words of wisdom he'd like to share.
We know what you're thinking. Who on earth is the Duggar patriarch to give life lessons about anything? Isn't this the man who covered up his own son's molestation against his daughters? Doesn't he spout all sorts of vitriol against same-sex marriage and people who engage in masturbation? Didn't TLC's cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting basically serve as a you've-been-voted-off-the-island gesture?
Yes, all of the above. But, hey, let's hear him out.
In an open letter to fathers posted on his website, Duggar mostly addressed the topic of birth control. He and wife Michelle abandoned birth control methods after she miscarried while taking the pill. More than a dozen children followed.
Duggar ended his treatise on family planning with a note about keeping your loved ones away from "worldly" and "sensual" materials. That probably includes Ashley Madison, Josh.
"Start protecting your family by removing books, magazines, television, or internet that have worldly or sensual content," he advised. "Replace them with good things like wholesome music, biographies of great Christians, and good old-fashioned family fun and games."
We'd love to know how he defines "worldly." Any chance Spotify has a "wholesome" playlist?
