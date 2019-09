Nostalgia reigned supreme at the 2015 American Music Awards , and no year was more fully represented at the show than 1995. From the totally buggin' Clueless reunion to the rockin' performance of the still-great "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette , who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her classic album, Jagged Little Pill, '95 was back in full force.With help from the new queen of covers, Demi Lovato (who brought down the house earlier with her performance of "Confident"), Morissette still sounded and looked as raw and edgy — and downright amazing — as she did 20 years ago.Both women gave the song their all and even if we didn't hear those infamous bleeped-out lines (you know, the one about some goings-on at a movie theater), there's no doubt anyone who grew up with Morissette wasn't singing along the entire time at home.Morissette's badass performance was a reminder of what a force she was in 1995 and what a force Lovato is in 2015. (No wonder they made for such an awesome duo.)Of course, since we all know who "You Oughta Know" is about, there were bound to be some hilarious Dave Coulier -inspired tweets.