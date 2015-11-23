Nostalgia reigned supreme at the 2015 American Music Awards, and no year was more fully represented at the show than 1995. From the totally buggin' Clueless reunion to the rockin' performance of the still-great "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette, who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her classic album, Jagged Little Pill, '95 was back in full force.
With help from the new queen of covers, Demi Lovato (who brought down the house earlier with her performance of "Confident"), Morissette still sounded and looked as raw and edgy — and downright amazing — as she did 20 years ago.
Both women gave the song their all and even if we didn't hear those infamous bleeped-out lines (you know, the one about some goings-on at a movie theater), there's no doubt anyone who grew up with Morissette wasn't singing along the entire time at home.
Morissette's badass performance was a reminder of what a force she was in 1995 and what a force Lovato is in 2015. (No wonder they made for such an awesome duo.)
Of course, since we all know who "You Oughta Know" is about, there were bound to be some hilarious Dave Coulier-inspired tweets.
With help from the new queen of covers, Demi Lovato (who brought down the house earlier with her performance of "Confident"), Morissette still sounded and looked as raw and edgy — and downright amazing — as she did 20 years ago.
Both women gave the song their all and even if we didn't hear those infamous bleeped-out lines (you know, the one about some goings-on at a movie theater), there's no doubt anyone who grew up with Morissette wasn't singing along the entire time at home.
Morissette's badass performance was a reminder of what a force she was in 1995 and what a force Lovato is in 2015. (No wonder they made for such an awesome duo.)
Of course, since we all know who "You Oughta Know" is about, there were bound to be some hilarious Dave Coulier-inspired tweets.
Advertisement
I would've paid to see Dave coulier's face during that alanis performance #AMAs— Hayley Smith-Rose (@RadioHaylstorm) November 23, 2015
Meanwhile, @DaveCoulier be like... #YouOughtaKnow #AlanisAMAs pic.twitter.com/slZfOZl82X— Artie Beavis (@ArtieBeavis) November 23, 2015
A hit song about Dave Coulier that references giving him a blow job is a thing cuz the 90s were fun— vince (@vincerob91) November 23, 2015
That number would have been so much better if Dave Coulier danced out on-stage midway through and joined in #AlanisMorissette #AMAs— Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikLAT) November 23, 2015
Sure, a Dave Coulier cameo would have been...something, but when you have two incredible performers, like Morissette and Lovato, making Gen X'ers gleeful and introducing Millennials to one of the all-time greatest rock albums, you really couldn't ask for much more.
Watch their full performance, here:
Advertisement