Hands down, Ariana Grande's grandma is the MVP of the 2015 American Music Awards.



Marjorie "Nonna" Grande is the life of the AMAs party, looking good in her red dress while dancing with her granddaughter to Walk The Moon's live performance of "Shut Up And Dance." Seriously, find someone in the crowd who is wearing a bigger smile.



After winning Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock, Grande's grandma looked so excited she could barely stand up, choosing to stay in her seat with a big smile on her face.



An excited Grande didn't forget grandma once she got to the podium, telling the crowd that it's probably her vote that helped her beat out her fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor.



"I think I owe a lot of this to my nonna, who made sure to remind me that she voted. She goes," Grande continued, in her best Italian accent, "'I went on the computer, Ariana. I voted. So I think you'll win.'"



Nonna never looked so proud.