Fuck yeah! After our 1st show in Chicago (which was totally turnt) we loved seeing y'all singing along to all the Dead Petz jamsssss but seemed like this one was a fan favorite!!!!! For all of you who can't be with us in Detroit tonight and of course for all of you who will here is the official Lighter music video directed by me and Wayne Coyne featuring Jen Stark's bad ass animated kaleidoscopic projections!!!!!Posted by Miley Cyrus on Saturday, November 21, 2015
Miley Cyrus is not shy. We know this by now. And in the new video for her hypnotic love song, "Lighter," she's letting it all hang out. But we're not just talking about nudity here. The dreamy track is tender, sexy, and relatively pared-down; an ode of intimate appreciation to someone who clearly sets her heart ablaze. Her raspy alto delivers lyrics like, "You represent what's going on in my mind," and, "I see a light coming towards me, moving slowly..." with reserved tenderness. It's a top-tier "third-date" song for a cold winter's night.
That said, she sure loves to wear her birthday suit. The "Lighter" video crops in on a clearly topless Miley as she sings through a psychadelic display of "rainbow-colored, mandala-inspired animations by Jen Stark," says Idolator. (Stark is the artist behind the eye-popping posters for this year's MTV VMAs, hosted by Cyrus.) Her lusciousy glossed lips and deeply shadowed lids are striking, paired with her close-cropped hair. We're even treated to a glimpse of the top portion of her derrière. (We wouldn't dare refer to it as a "plumber's crack.")
Adding a touch more provocation to the video's mix is Miley puffing on what appears to be a blunt. (Hey, it could just be a poorly rolled cigar...the world will never know.) The song is called "Lighter," after all.
Cyrus has teamed with The Flaming Lips for a series of shows in November and December. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne told the band's Instagram followers that they will strip down alongside Miley for one of the upcoming gigs. Which one, we don't know.
What we do know: Cyrus clearly doesn't need clothes to look completely fab. Even better? She sounds great, raw, and real. "Lighter" adds another great tune to this season of pop music tenderness and emotion. And that's the naked truth.
