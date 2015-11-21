Melania Trump Wouldn't Give Donald Her Number When They First Met



Is Melania Trump set to follow in Michelle Obama's footsteps? So far, the wife of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump has kept a low profile on the campaign trail, prompting intrepid newswoman Barbara Walters to line up an interview with the woman who would be/could be first lady.



Alas, Walters missed an opportunity to question the Slovenian beauty about her take on her husband's immigration policy or to even get a private chat without Trump sitting by her side. The former model did, however, share a few insights into her life with The Donald.



For starters, she's choosing to avoid the campaign trail so she can raise the couple's 9-year-old son, Barron. That said, she "supports [her] husband 100%."



Mrs. Trump also downplayed her spouse's reputation for attacking women during the campaign, insisting he treats everyone equally. When pressed to share her feedback on Trump's debate performances, her husband answered for her: “She said, ‘You could tone it down a little bit on occasion,’ which I understand,” he told Walters.



Perhaps the biggest reveal of the interview was her anecdote about her first meeting with the man who would one day be her husband. As you can see in the video above, Melania recounts refusing to give the "ladies' man" her number at a party, because he already had a date with him. It wasn't a total wash, however. She asked for his number and they met up a week later, simply because she couldn't resist his "sparkle." There you have it, folks.