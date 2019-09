We wanted to know more when Wu wrote that he's made a huge "investment in whiteness" by keeping up with pop culture to feel connected to the culture he lives both inside and outside of, so we reached out to Vidal for comment. "By 'investment,' I mean the emotional and invisible labor of participating in white discourse as a marginalized/racialized body," he tells us from home in Toronto. "Any engagement in this sense is an investment in oneself that's supposed to 'return' as social capital. In implying a transaction, I hoped to imply a kind of shortchanging on the part of white culture, that we can never have enough fluency with whiteness to be compensated for the work put into being regarded as culturally-competent peers."The message behind the joke says a lot about the ways that American pop culture can make young people of color feel alienated. What started as a joke born of frustration became a way to connect with others who feel the same. Social media can turn a joke into a meme that goes on to become something more, something that people actually form meaningful bonds over. It’s the kind of solidarity vibe that has contributed so much to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, the greater framework of Wu’s WTF tweets.Surely all of us millennials have had the same experience of feeling a part of something bigger than our limited environments thanks to the Internet. It’s inspiring to watch these seeds of self-actualization sprout into new forms of culture, right before our eyes.