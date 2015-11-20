On both the big and small screens, Leighton Meester has never exactly given us #SquadGoal envy.
Now, don't get us wrong, she's awesome in her roles, but most people would be hesitant to get chummy with her fabulous, but terrifying Gossip Girl character Blair Waldorf (no matter how great it might be to share in the Upper East Side decadence). And it's a safe bet that no one wants to share a dorm with her character Rebecca in The Roommate. Off-screen, however? Well, Meester is giving us definite #SquadGoal vibes these days.
Case in point: her recent Instagram with her gal pals, which looks as chill and low-key-chic as any proper squad should be. In the pic, Meester is joined for a girls' night by fellow stars AJ Michalka, Aly Michalka, Madeline Zima, Gina Gammell, and Davida Williams, and it looks like a lovely time.
Comfy, yet fashionable clothes? Check. A seriously cute dog hanging with the squad? Check. A bottle of wine to be shared over conversation with other beautiful, accomplished, supportive women? CHECK. Yep, this one hits all the #SquadGoal marks.
See for yourself:
And just in case Meester wasn't already killing it on the squad front, she's also been hanging with the likes of Chris O'Dowd, Gillian Jacobs, and this ridiculously adorable pup. #SquadGoalsAchieved, indeed.
