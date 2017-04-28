Admit it: You have totally opened a hand cream, or swiped on a lip gloss, and thought, Hey, this looks good enough to eat. Don't worry. We won't tell. This is a safe space.
Yes, it's true — there are tons of products packaged in ways that make them look like something you could pop in your mouth. From shower gel disguised as jelly to an exfoliator that could be confused for chocolate frosting, a slew of body-care and hair products, at first glance, seem more suited for an aisle at Whole Foods than one at Sephora.
Ahead, we rounded up 11 products that are dead ringers for our favorite foods. Just try not to drool on your keyboard, promise?