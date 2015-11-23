Jax Jackson is singing scales in a small rehearsal room in midtown Manhattan. It’s a Wednesday morning in November, and he has an audition at a studio in another part of the city in a couple of hours. Jackson's vocal coach is playing accompaniment on an old piano that frustratingly has no locks and keeps sliding away from him as Jackson warms up his voice. The room is small, even for New York standards, with just a single chair, a mirrored wall, and, of course, the three of us. “I’m a lot less nervous today,” Jackson tells me. He hands me his headshot and résumé. On it, he lists his extensive acting training, standout performances, and his special skills — under which he has entered “trans.”



In 2015, we saw transgender characters in mainstream film and television in a way they hadn’t been before. Transparent, Orange is the New Black, and The Danish Girl (in theaters November 27) all feature trans characters. What we didn’t see, with the exception of Laverne Cox, is actual trans people playing these roles. Jackson, a 30-year-old trans actor living in New York, thinks that’s bullshit. “Most actors would say, 'I don’t wanna be typecast.' I’m like, 'No. Please, typecast me.' I would love that.”



I first meet Jackson for breakfast at a local coffee shop on the Bowery. He's wearing a blue button-down shirt and a pearl necklace. He is soft-spoken and has the wispy beginnings of a beard. Within minutes, I ask him a question I immediately regret: “What did your name used to be?” He responds with a polite, but disapproving sound. “It was Jackie, but that’s one of those questions that trans people...I don’t know how to describe it. It just feels like, why do you need to know? Why ask it?” In the trans community, that particular question is equated with asking “Well, what were you before?” Jackson understands it’s a common question and a natural curiosity, even if he’s not thrilled to provide an answer.



At our second meeting during his rehearsal, I notice Jackson buttoning up a shirt he's wearing over a lightweight T-shirt. It’s in this moment that I also notice he has breasts and isn’t wearing a bra. My unintentional glance feels intrusive, like I saw something I wasn’t supposed to. I don’t work up the nerve to ask him about it, though. What if I’m mistaken? And is it really any of my business what his body looks like?



Jackson transitioned away from female in his mid-20s. At the age of 24, he started exploring his gender identity in a conscious way. Then, at 27, he began medical treatments for gender dysphoria. "I don't feel like I ever stopped transitioning," he tells me over email after our meetings. "I think it's a lifelong process."



His experience kickstarted when he was taking a class on gender and sexuality at DePaul University, where he earned his BFA in acting, and the instructor happened to be a queer trans man. “I was like, wait a minute, I didn’t know you could do that!” he says. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, he had never encountered trans people. Today, he considers himself agender — also known as gender neutral, when a person does not claim a gender identity. “All those years experimenting with lots of identities and labels and things, at the end of it, I was, like, actually, I don’t understand any of it,” he says. “And I think the reason for that is because I don’t have one.”



Jackson lives in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where he just moved into his own apartment. He sometimes teaches yoga, though mostly he does his own yoga at home. He reads tarot, practices Reiki, and is a part-time nanny for two young children. He tells me that when the children asked him if he’s a boy or a girl, he had a pretty simple explanation. “I’m not a boy or a girl. I’m just Jax,” he says. Primarily, though, Jackson is an actor. When I ask him if he wanted to be famous for acting one day, he laughs. “Sure.”

