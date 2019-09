Diana Sacayan dedicated her life to protecting the rights of the LGBTQ community in her native Argentina. But that work was cut tragically short in October, when the prominent activist was found murdered in her Buenos Aires home . She was one of three transgender women killed in Argentina in the span of a month, and she is one of dozens of men and women whose lives are honored on Friday, November 20, as crowds gather around the world to observe International Transgender Day Of Remembrance.At least 79 people have died from anti-trans violence so far this year, according to a list maintained by International Transgender Day of Remembrance organizers . These figures, compiled based on media reports, do not even include suicide or acts of domestic violence. Anti-trans attacks are brutal, and many go unsolved. Another group, the Trans Murder Monitoring Project , has documented more than 1,700 deaths over seven years.International Transgender Day Of Remembrance started in San Francisco in 1999, as a candlelight vigil honoring Rita Hester, a transgender woman found dead in her Massachusetts apartment the year before. Now, 16 years later, observance of the day has spread across the globe. Organizers say there will be more than 300 events worldwide this year."We want people to honor the people that have fallen just simply by living their life," Marti Abernathey, a volunteer who helps run the International Transgender Day of Remembrance list and website, told Refinery29. "They weren't activists...some of them are, but that’s not why they died. They died simply because they were trans and they were living their life. "