From Texas to Tel Aviv, crowds will form, often with candles, to read the names of those who lost their lives. The 2015 list includes: Diosvany Muñoz Robaina, a 24-year-old who was stoned to death in Cuba; Mercedes Williamson, a 17-year-old beaten to death in Rocky Creek, AL; and two unidentified women who were fatally shot in Peshawar, Pakistan. While many of the deaths recorded by TDOR organizers were in South America, at least 14 have been documented in the United States so far this year.



Abernathey said just hearing the names, ages, locations, and causes of death can have "a huge impact on people," and can help those outside the trans community understand "how brutal this is and how trans lives are not seen as valuable" in many parts of the world. She said the organizers' goal is to continue to improve and expand reporting on anti-trans violence in the years to come.



"We’re just bringing this community to a lot of peoples’ attention," Abernathey said. "That we exist, that we are out in society. And right now, our lives are in danger, even in America."