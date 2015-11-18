St. Vincent Dedicates Mixtape To Paris

Did you know that ever since Apple Music popped off, avant-pop artist St. Vincent — a.k.a. Annie Clark, a.k.a. Cara Delevigne’s beloved — has been releasing a weekly mixtape?
St. Vincent’s Mixtape Delivery Service offers Clark’s curated playlists, each centered around a theme. She also interviews her favorite artists, such as fellow indie goddess Jenny Lewis.
In a post to her official Instagram account his evening, St. Vincent previewed tonight’s delivery, revealing it to be “a special mixtape for Paris.”
“We’ll be taking a break from our regularly scheduled format and making a special mixtape just for Paris,” she says in the short clip. Clark’s music selections really run the gamut of the Parisian music scene across decades. French artists featured in the mix: legendary chanteuse Edith Piaff, experimental post-rock band Ulan Bator, and the inimitable Daft Punk.
With emphasis falling on love versus hate in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, which took 129 lives on Friday the 13th last week, remembering the victims through some of French pop culture’s most important artists is a heartfelt sentiment. Tune into Apple Music’s Beats 1 channel to listen.
Advertisement