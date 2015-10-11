Story from Pop Culture

Wait, St. Vincent Is Working As A Waitress?

Ally Hickson
Please add this to the list of most awesome celebrity sightings, ever: St. Vincent was spotted working as a waitress at a new Dallas restaurant (looking adorable, naturally).

That’s right, musician St. Vincent (whose real name is Annie Clark), waitressed at the opening of her sister and brother-in-law’s new restaurant, Resident Taqueria, on Thursday night. And according to star-struck customer accounts on social media, she was refilling napkin containers and clearing tables like a pro!

So there you have it! In addition to being an amazing musician and having the coolest girlfriend ever (supermodel Cara Delevingne), St. Vincent is also nice enough to moonlight as a waitress at her sister's grand opening.
