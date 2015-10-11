Wait, St. Vincent Is Working As A Waitress?

Please add this to the list of most awesome celebrity sightings, ever: St. Vincent was spotted working as a waitress at a new Dallas restaurant (looking adorable, naturally).
Hungry? thirsty? when do u ever get to have Annie brings u the best tacos and margaritas to your table! #Repost @kkdubya with @repostapp. ・・・ Dallas people, go to @residenttaqueria this weekend and let waitress extraordinaire @st_vincent serve you delicious tacos y margaritas! Seriously, the food is amazing. #shortribtacos #palomastoo
That’s right, musician St. Vincent (whose real name is Annie Clark), waitressed at the opening of her sister and brother-in-law’s new restaurant, Resident Taqueria, on Thursday night. And according to star-struck customer accounts on social media, she was refilling napkin containers and clearing tables like a pro!
@spants she was WORKING. clearing tables. restocking Topo Chico. she refilled the napkin dispenser on our table. this is a strange world.— Tom Steele (@tomsteele) October 9, 2015
@eyewasbored @stereogum @st_vincent she really is awesome. In my mind she's my bff— hatchjenn (@hatchjenn) October 11, 2015
So there you have it! In addition to being an amazing musician and having the coolest girlfriend ever (supermodel Cara Delevingne), St. Vincent is also nice enough to moonlight as a waitress at her sister's grand opening.
