Justin Bieber revealed on Twitter today that he was personally affected by the horrific events in Paris this weekend. The singer shared a heartbreaking message about a friend named "Thomas" who was killed in the City of Lights this month.
"Still thinking about Paris and my friend Thomas we lost in the tragedy. He was part of the team for years and I wish I would have had more time to thank him," Bieber wrote.
"Make sure to appreciate people while you have them," he went on. "Thanks Thomas for everything you did for me. You are appreciated and missed. Thought and prayers are with your family & friends." The singer also added the trending hashtag #PrayforParis.
RIP Thomas #PrayForParis pic.twitter.com/L4nHUGEFWK— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) November 17, 2015
Bieber isn't the only celebrity who has expressed solidarity and sadness about the attacks over social media. Beyoncé, Emma Watson, Khloé Kardashian, and many more have publicly shared their feelings and support.
