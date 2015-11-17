Blake Shelton Rescues Men With Tractor, Is A Country Superhero

Blake Shelton has been in the headlines for a lot of non-musical reasons lately. Chiefly, his relationship with The Voice co-host Gwen Stefani.
And even though The Voice is currently in the midst of its live sing-offs, Shelton found some time to sneak off to Oklahoma for some time out of the spotlight. But the spotlight found him when he ran into a group of four men that needed a helping hand.
Adrian, Josh, and cousins Bryar Blanton and Lenyell found themselves sliding off the road and into a mud hole.
"We were at the river looking and slid off into a mud hole for about two hours," Bryar said in an interview with E! News. "Then me and my buddy Adrian started walking and Blake Shelton stopped and asked if we needed some help."
When Shelton’s truck couldn’t haul the boys out, he went and fetched his tractor. They thanked Shelton on Twitter.
“No problem.. Now you boys stay outta jail!!! Ha!!!” Shelton rejoined.
While we don’t know if Bryar and company are the real life Dukes of Hazzard, we do know that Blake seems like generally a nice dude. We can see why Gwen likes him.
If I ever feel like I’m sliding into a mud hole, I just really hope that The Voice isn’t taping.
