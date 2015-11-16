Are you a nostalgia addict? Do you miss the 1980s more than E.T. missed his home planet? If you've answered "yes" to both of these questions, you're in for a treat.



A new video is making the rounds online. It's a mash-up of commercials from the 1980s, but here's the best part: It's all set to Flock of Seagulls' "I Ran."



That's right. You're getting tons of cheesy '80s advertisements — like Vaseline's "wonder jelly" ad — and one of the most 1980s songs the 1980s ever produced. You'll also get a long, hard look at some really bad '80s hair, a man walking on a treadmill in some very short shorts, and a jet-flying sequence worthy of Top Gun.



Watch the video below and take a trip down memory lane, hopefully in your Tempo GL.