Embarrassing as it is for a musical guest on Saturday Night Live to get a bad review, it's far worse to be accused of lip-syncing. (Especially since that means getting lumped in with Ashlee Simpson and her infamous square dance.) After this Saturday's episode, some viewers lobbed such allegations at Lorde, who appeared with Disclosure to perform the song "Magnets."
The New Zealand-born singer defended herself on Twitter against claims that she was more lip-sync battle contestant than live performer on Saturday night's broadcast. She wrote, "wow — the fact that some people thought i was lip syncing on snl is an awesome compliment! goes without saying i have never/will never haha."
Lorde didn't let the digs ruffle her and managed to shut down her critics without losing her cool. She also went on to express her excitement and gratitude for being part of the live performance. She continued, "we're just a bunch of kids from far away places and we played on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE! it's all a bit overwhelming and i'm crazy grateful."
wow - the fact that some people thought i was lip syncing on snl is an awesome compliment! goes without saying i have never/will never haha— Lorde (@lordemusic) November 15, 2015
