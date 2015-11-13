The social event of winter 2016 has been announced: Puppy couple Toast and Finn, of Instagram fame, are engaged to be wed. King Charles Spaniel Toast, 10, will wed 7-year-old Dachshund-Chihuahua mix Finn in New York City in January next year. Their puppy love, well documented on social media, will be sealed in a sure-to-be romantic ceremony, location TBD. And you're invited!
Toast and Finn's romance has a deeper purpose, though, other than achieving new, ridiculous levels of adorableness. Tickets to the reception are available for purchase online at wedding registry Zola; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Finn, a committee of The Humane Society. Both Finn and Toast were saved from puppy mills, and their humans are passionate about using their dogs' fandom to help rescue more canines and find them forever homes.
The two sweethearts have a long history together, as evidenced by their Instagram accounts. Here's a snippet of their whirlwind romance. And of course, best wishes to the lovely couple. We'll see you in January!
Toast and Finn's romance has a deeper purpose, though, other than achieving new, ridiculous levels of adorableness. Tickets to the reception are available for purchase online at wedding registry Zola; a portion of the proceeds will benefit Friends of Finn, a committee of The Humane Society. Both Finn and Toast were saved from puppy mills, and their humans are passionate about using their dogs' fandom to help rescue more canines and find them forever homes.
The two sweethearts have a long history together, as evidenced by their Instagram accounts. Here's a snippet of their whirlwind romance. And of course, best wishes to the lovely couple. We'll see you in January!
Advertisement
Advertisement