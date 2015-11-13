#FINNformation Puppy Mill Fact #1: Female dogs are bred at every opportunity with little to no recovery time between litters and often killed after they are unable to reproduce-ASPCA For more #FINNformation about PuppyMills and how you can help, head to Finn's page @friendsoffinn 👍

