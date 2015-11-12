Hathaway posted a throwback Thursday pic for her 33rd birthday thanking the warm community she's found on Instagram, which the actress joined in August of last year. She admitted she wasn't necessarily expecting the support. In the caption of a photo from her fifth birthday, she shared, "I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it."
#tbt to that time I turned 5. I want to take a moment to thank you, my Instagram followers. I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you 😜). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it. I'll close with some of my favorite words from an extremely wise man, words I hope guide me through 33 and beyond "Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." Blessings and peace xx P.S. Happy Birthday Beth!!! #theysayitsmybirthday #leonardcohen #lovemyfollowers #taylorswift #whynot?