Anne Hathaway has fame, talent, and an Oscar, but one thing she's had a rocky road in capturing is the undying love of the internet. While Jennifer Lawrence's effortless likability is documented in listicles and "be my BFF" tweets across the web, Hathaway often faces harsh online criticism. So a heartfelt thanks to her social media fans for their support rings especially sweet from The Intern star.Hathaway posted a throwback Thursday pic for her 33rd birthday thanking the warm community she's found on Instagram, which the actress joined in August of last year. She admitted she wasn't necessarily expecting the support. In the caption of a photo from her fifth birthday, she shared, "I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it."