Story from Pop Culture

Anne Hathaway Spends Her Birthday Thanking Her Fans

Molly Horan
Anne Hathaway has fame, talent, and an Oscar, but one thing she's had a rocky road in capturing is the undying love of the internet. While Jennifer Lawrence's effortless likability is documented in listicles and "be my BFF" tweets across the web, Hathaway often faces harsh online criticism. So a heartfelt thanks to her social media fans for their support rings especially sweet from The Intern star.

Hathaway posted a throwback Thursday pic for her 33rd birthday thanking the warm community she's found on Instagram, which the actress joined in August of last year. She admitted she wasn't necessarily expecting the support. In the caption of a photo from her fifth birthday, she shared, "I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it."
Advertisement
Shrugging off her haters with an emoticon is a strong sign Hathaway is firmly focused on the positive. And her fans obviously appreciate the thanks — the post gained over 53,000 likes in a matter of hours.

#tbt to that time I turned 5. I want to take a moment to thank you, my Instagram followers. I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you 😜). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it. I'll close with some of my favorite words from an extremely wise man, words I hope guide me through 33 and beyond "Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." Blessings and peace xx P.S. Happy Birthday Beth!!! #theysayitsmybirthday #leonardcohen #lovemyfollowers #taylorswift #whynot?

A photo posted by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on

OPENER IMAGE: Gregory Pace/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture