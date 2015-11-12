#tbt to that time I turned 5. I want to take a moment to thank you, my Instagram followers. I really didn't know what to expect from opening myself up to social media, but I certainly wasn't prepared for the outpouring of love and support I have been lucky enough to receive from you all (well, most of you 😜). You filled my 32nd year with so much light, joy, and positivity, and I wanted to let you know how much I appreciate it. I'll close with some of my favorite words from an extremely wise man, words I hope guide me through 33 and beyond "Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack, a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in." Blessings and peace xx P.S. Happy Birthday Beth!!! #theysayitsmybirthday #leonardcohen #lovemyfollowers #taylorswift #whynot?

