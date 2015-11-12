It’s Bieber Week on Ellen and, truly, in the hearts and minds of America.
Following some profiles in major magazines, Justin Bieber has been a weeklong guest on the comedian’s talk show. There have been some highlights, including Bieber surprising some superfans by sneaking up behind them. (The video is worth watching just for the hysterical reactions.)
It was also a week of quiet reflection for Bieber, as he met with Seth Rogen in a sitdown that was as dignified as the Camp David peace talks. Rogen said of his Bieber beef that it was entirely the comedian’s fault. He described some horrific masks that were used to promote his upcoming The Night Before, only for Bieber to come out wearing one. Oh, Justin, you scamp.
