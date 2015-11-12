Story from Music

Justin Bieber Settles Beefs, Surprises Fans, Hangs Out With Who?

Michael Hafford
It’s Bieber Week on Ellen and, truly, in the hearts and minds of America.

Following some profiles in major magazines, Justin Bieber has been a weeklong guest on the comedian’s talk show. There have been some highlights, including Bieber surprising some superfans by sneaking up behind them. (The video is worth watching just for the hysterical reactions.)



It was also a week of quiet reflection for Bieber, as he met with Seth Rogen in a sitdown that was as dignified as the Camp David peace talks. Rogen said of his Bieber beef that it was entirely the comedian’s fault. He described some horrific masks that were used to promote his upcoming The Night Before, only for Bieber to come out wearing one. Oh, Justin, you scamp.

Less than 48 hours to go and @sethrogen and I made up to celebrate #PURPOSE :) thanks @theellenshow

A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on


Wednesday concluded with a mysterious photo of Bieber and Jennifer Aniston.


We wonder what they were doing. Talking about the best way to wear drop-crotch cargo pants?
