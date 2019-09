Veterans Day

We're still on the fence about using honored holidays (see: Memorial Day and today, Veterans Day ) to capitalize on mega sales, and it seems like stores might be too: This year, doorbuster deals and 15% off coupons geared specifically towards the occasion were noticeably lacking. Maybe retailers are finally realizing the idea of celebrating those who served our country with half-priced goodies is actually kind of bizarre (not to mention a bit disrespectful).There are plenty of ways to honor our country's veterans, and we’d encourage you to spend some time today doing those things . But if the holiday shopping bug's already got you (or if your budget has you hopping on every discount available), turning down a good sale can be tough. And if some of our favorite brands want to offer up deals on a Wednesday, there's no reason not to partake.Ahead are themid-season sales to take advantage of before the stores get too out of control (and everything on your wish list sells out ).