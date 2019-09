"In college, Ben Carson threw away a glass bottle in the 'paper products only' receptacle," reads another image. This one is "from" The Huffington Post.Like many presidential candidates –past and present– Carson's past is being carefully examined by the media. And with the digging comes more inconsistencies, and legitimate follow-up questions.Parts of Carson's story have been questioned by CBS, CNN, Politico and even The Wall Street Journal. He's attempted to refute some of these claims, but to no avail — namely the West Point story, and a claim that he enrolled in a class that Yale says never existed These new memes that his team have developed are definitely funny, and a good strategy to shake off the media's laser-like gaze. But the truth is that the questions being asked are valid, and are coming from credible news organizations.As New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said to Buzzfeed , "We put our personal story out there. We tell folks our history, that’s part of our candidacy. We have to be able to back that up.”It'll take a whole lot more than trolling the internet to become the GOP nominee.