Female Senator Tells Men To Shut Up, Men Yell At Her On Twitter

If there is a woman on the internet talking, there will also be angry men there to tell her she's wrong. So it makes sense that when Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) appeared in a PSA on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert asking the fellas to "shut the hell up," certain gentlemen (who are not exactly gentlemanly) were quick to attack. McCaskill took to her own Twitter account to explain, "Good Lord. Once again. Slowly. It's a joke folks. Comedy show. I thought you guys were in a war against PC?"



But regardless of any real frustration behind her message — there are only 20 women out of 100 U.S. senators right now — it did air on a comedy show, which should be enough to prevent anyone from taking it seriously. But these Twitter users still had hurt feelings when they turned off their televisions. And they felt it necessary to share their anger far and wide.