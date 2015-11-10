Good news for civic-minded stoners this week, as California’s government posted the top job for the Bureau of Medical Marijuana Regulation, which will become California’s weed regulatory agency by 2018.
This could be your big break (if you can get off the couch and stop eating Doritos). The position is an opportunity to be one of the first people ever to regulate medical marijuana. Plus, the pay is fantastic, as you'll be taking home a tidy $115,608 to $128,808 annually.
Sound groovy? It does if you love writing rules and regulations, such as licensing standards for distributors! Potheads notoriously love laws, so this should be a cinch.
Medical marijuana, despite the protestations of DEA Chief Chuck Rosenberg, is rapidly becoming a billion-dollar industry. So, you’ll more than have your work cut out for you in trying to tame a previously unregulated field with a lot of money at stake.
And marijuana really does help people with things like chronic pain, according to noted stoner periodical Journal of the American Medical Association.
The job requires that you interact with the media, growers, state and local government, the DEA, and everyone else associated with the fast growing marijuana field. It’s a lot of money, but the level of scrutiny on this position will be insane. No wonder it requires an advanced degree in public policy, administration, or political science. Oh, and lobbying experience!
And perhaps most crucially, you can't have a criminal background. Time to update that resume!
