Ryan Reynolds does a hilarious but less-than-convincing impersonation of buddy Hugh Jackman in a new video uploaded onto the Aussie's social media today. The clip shows Reynolds in full-on disfigured Deadpool makeup pretending to be Jackman bidding for People's Sexiest Man Alive crown. (Jackman won the coveted honor back in 2008.) Sexiest Man Alive? Not so much. Scariest Man Alive? Absolutely.
"Good day, mate," Reynolds says. "Hugh Jackman here, just reminding you to get your votes in for People's Sexiest Man Alive. Cover's coming up!" (Except it definitely sounds like he says "Purple's Sexiest Man Alive" in his, um, enthusiastic Aussie accent.) The mates worked together on X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009, in which Reynolds played the titular antihero of the highly anticipated Deadpool, out in February. At least now when he takes off that mask in the movie, you won't be so shocked by the scarred and scary mug underneath.
