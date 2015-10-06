What do you get when you put Hugh Jackman, Shaquille O'Neal, Alex Trebek, Mr. Met, and a member of the Blue Man Group into one (okay, two) phone booths? Okay, usually this is where you'd get the punchline, but in this case the answer is: a sketch during Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Pan star, alongside an unconventional array of stars (even more showed up as the skit progressed), played the game in which the two celeb guests (in this case, Jackman and O'Neal) have to answer questions in a phone booth. If a question is answered incorrectly, a mystery guests squeezes into their booth with them. Squeezes being the operative word when it came to the very tall basketball star. Additionally, if someone got an answer right, another celeb would be sent into the competing phone booth.
Honestly, it was all very disorienting and just plain weird. However, we're admittedly a little bit jealous of anyone that gets to cozy up to Hugh Jackman in such a small space.
Watch the full clip below to find out who won. But, mostly, to watch O'Neal and Alex Trebek in a confined space answering trivia questions about the Spice Girls.
