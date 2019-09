Carly Fiorina Vs. The View: Round Two

Following Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina's appearance on Fox News last Sunday night , during which she took issue with criticism lobbed at her by the ladies of The View about her physical appearance at the second GOP debate, she came back with a vengeance during her visit to the daytime talk show Friday morning.Things got off to a cordial start at the roundtable, with some seemingly fake smiles and a few passive-aggressive comments here and there. That is, until View panelist Joy Behar confronted the candidate about the primary disagreement they have with each other: Behar's problem with Fiorina referring to herself as a feminist, versus the double standard Fiorina maintains liberals such as Behar employ against conservative women.Although the women of The View weren't exactly acting as feminist role models last week with their slams at Fiorina's looks, they did make some powerful points during this program.