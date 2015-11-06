Carly Fiorina Vs. The View: Round Two

“You believe a feminist is a woman who lives the life she chooses, which we all applaud. Yet it seems to me you are against programs that let women make choices for their lives," said Behar — for example, Fiorina having previously advocated to overthrow Roe v. Wade, and her stance with maternity-leave proposals, among other issues.



That's when the gloves came off.



“The only way you can be pro-women is to agree with the left's prescriptions for women," fired back Fiorina. Cue Fiorina and Whoopi Goldberg trying to talk over each other about the (proved false) accusations of Planned Parenthood having harvested fetuses for body parts, as well as the "litany of the Left."



Again, Fiorina's responses to the accusations didn't really answer the questions, as The View's Raven-Symoné points out:

