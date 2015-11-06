Carly Fiorina Vs. The View: Round Two

Following Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina's appearance on Fox News last Sunday night, during which she took issue with criticism lobbed at her by the ladies of The View about her physical appearance at the second GOP debate, she came back with a vengeance during her visit to the daytime talk show Friday morning.
Things got off to a cordial start at the roundtable, with some seemingly fake smiles and a few passive-aggressive comments here and there. That is, until View panelist Joy Behar confronted the candidate about the primary disagreement they have with each other: Behar's problem with Fiorina referring to herself as a feminist, versus the double standard Fiorina maintains liberals such as Behar employ against conservative women.
Although the women of The View weren't exactly acting as feminist role models last week with their slams at Fiorina's looks, they did make some powerful points during this program.
“You believe a feminist is a woman who lives the life she chooses, which we all applaud. Yet it seems to me you are against programs that let women make choices for their lives," said Behar — for example, Fiorina having previously advocated to overthrow Roe v. Wade, and her stance with maternity-leave proposals, among other issues.
That's when the gloves came off.
“The only way you can be pro-women is to agree with the left's prescriptions for women," fired back Fiorina. Cue Fiorina and Whoopi Goldberg trying to talk over each other about the (proved false) accusations of Planned Parenthood having harvested fetuses for body parts, as well as the "litany of the Left."
Again, Fiorina's responses to the accusations didn't really answer the questions, as The View's Raven-Symoné points out:
Basically, if you can't stand the heat, don't start a fire, because no politicians are exempt from comedians' jokes — although one issue was settled once and for all during the show: Both Carly Fiorina and Whoopi Goldberg like Goldberg's movies.
