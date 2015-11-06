In their new film By The Sea, stars and real-life loves Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt play a married couple trying to navigate their tumultuous relationship while crying, smoking, and staring longingly at the beautiful French landscape around them. At least, that's what the trailers seem to indicate.
But, in the real life of the A-list couple (who are parents to six children), there's no tear-streaked, sepia-toned, lavish drama to be found. In fact, according to Jolie Pitt in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, "We wake up, we make breakfast. In our domestic life, we’re Mom and Dad. And often we’re dorky Mom and Dad, which the kids find ridiculous." Jolie also shares a sweet and down-to-Earth anecdote about her family: a time she and the kids got "quite a few" hamsters while Pitt was out of town.
Brangelina: They're just like us! Okay, not exactly like us, but they're still pretty normal, considering. As Pitt explains in the same interview: "When Angie has a day off, the first thing she does is get up and take the kids out. This is the most important 'to do' of the day. No matter how tired she might be, she plans outings for each and all. She has an incredible knack for inventing crazy experiences for them, something new, something fresh. I may be the bigger goof of the pair, but she invents the stage." (Now that is one helluva romantic thing to say.)
The article also points out that the Jolie Pitt kids are home-schooled, but none of their three daytime teachers ever stay the night. In other words, no live-in childcare here.
Okay, so the Jolie Pitts sound like they are engaged and caring parents...but dorky? Nice try, guys.
