And here you thought you were done swooning over Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie this month. Although Pitt gave an equal parts heartwarming and honest interview with V Magazine about his life both on and off-screen with his wife, there's still even more to love about the power couple this week.
The latest trailer for their eagerly anticipated drama By The Sea was released today and it's a whole lot of beautiful shots of two beautiful people in a beautiful setting doing some not-so-beautiful things to each other.
The wordless preview (well, except for one heartbroken and anguished yelp from Jolie's character) follows a difficult romance set in a lavish seaside hotel in '70s France. The film explores the dynamic of a couple as they try to navigate their relationship.
This particular preview looks like a brooding cologne or alcohol advertisement amped up to 11 — yet it's pretty sexy. We're sold.
By The Sea — which also is written and directed by Angelina Jolie — hits theaters on November 13.
Watch the second trailer here:
