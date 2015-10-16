“Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters [in Beyond the Sea] were even remotely close to our problems, we couldn’t have made the film," the mom-of-six told the magazine. The script is loosely based on the life, work, and loss of Jolie's mother, the actress and producer Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 56 in 2007.



But, despite her own health struggles and the fact that both her mother and grandmother fell ill in their 40s, Jolie professed that she's looking forward to hitting the half-century milestone herself. "Both of the women in my family, my mother and my grandmother [who passed due to ovarian cancer], started dying in their 40s," she explained. "I’m 40. I can’t wait to hit 50 and know I made it.”



