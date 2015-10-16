Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt tend to keep their family life out of the limelight. But, the Beyond the Sea stars lift the curtain in the upcoming issue of Vogue, for which Annie Leibovitz captured Angie and the clan as they frolicked — costumed for anything but sunbathing — at the beach.
Leibovitz's images are characteristically stunning (see them all here), and the accompanying interview is an intimate look at what goes on inside the head of one of Hollywood's most celebrated actresses. Jolie opened up to writer Elizabeth Rubin about working with Pitt — as well as the fact they their relationship isn't perfect.
Advertisement
“Brad and I have our issues, but if the characters [in Beyond the Sea] were even remotely close to our problems, we couldn’t have made the film," the mom-of-six told the magazine. The script is loosely based on the life, work, and loss of Jolie's mother, the actress and producer Marcheline Bertrand, who passed away from ovarian cancer at the age of 56 in 2007.
But, despite her own health struggles and the fact that both her mother and grandmother fell ill in their 40s, Jolie professed that she's looking forward to hitting the half-century milestone herself. "Both of the women in my family, my mother and my grandmother [who passed due to ovarian cancer], started dying in their 40s," she explained. "I’m 40. I can’t wait to hit 50 and know I made it.”
Vogue's November issue hits on stands in New York and Los Angeles on October 21. Watch the video accompanying the feature, below.
But, despite her own health struggles and the fact that both her mother and grandmother fell ill in their 40s, Jolie professed that she's looking forward to hitting the half-century milestone herself. "Both of the women in my family, my mother and my grandmother [who passed due to ovarian cancer], started dying in their 40s," she explained. "I’m 40. I can’t wait to hit 50 and know I made it.”
Vogue's November issue hits on stands in New York and Los Angeles on October 21. Watch the video accompanying the feature, below.
Advertisement