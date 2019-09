"Mr. and Mrs. Smith this is not," he explained. (The trailer may have already tipped us off to that, but thanks for the heads up, Brad.) "By the Sea deals with that period when the honeymoon is well over and the couple is faced with the banality of every day and the pains of the unplanned."In other words: The tough stuff that forces you to show your partner — and yourself — what you're made of. "There are no Hallmark cards that define the next chapter, or the value of a history together. So who are you?" he added.As for the decision to embark on this sort of film together, Brad was honest that it was a long time coming. "The plan was to make something together, with complete autonomy," he explained, "and keep it a family affair. We, by our own admission, were overdue. If I'm going to work, I want to work with my wife."For more from Pitt on By the Sea and much more, check out V Magazine's winter 2015/16 issue, on stands November 12.