Matte, red lipstick may be a classic look, but it can be a bit of a challenge to pull off IRL. First, there's the formula: too chalky and it looks flat, but too moist and it's halfway down your chin by night's end. Veer too far into blue or orange undertones, and it could look jarring against your skin. Forget to pair it with a touch of blush, and you could land smack-dab in the middle of washed-out-complexion land.
But Dakota Johnson showed us how to get the Goldilocks of makeup looks just right at the Guggenheim International Gala this week. Her makeup artist Lisa Houghton, inspired by '30s Old Hollywood glamour, swept on Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rouge Favori — a super-rich cherry red with just a hint of sheen — to make her lips look full and fresh. She offset it with a dusting of DiorBlush in My Rose, a pretty peach powder that didn't clash with the lip color. She finished with a flick of sooty eyeliner, some bronzy-gold shadow (from the Dior 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette in Montaigne) for a "modern edge," and multiple coats of mascara. "Dakota has beautifully long natural lashes, so I left them natural, layered with Diorshow Lash Maximizer and the best classic, black Diorshow Mascara," says Houghton.
What do you think of Johnson's look? Let us know in the comments.
Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rouge Favori, $35, available at Dior.
