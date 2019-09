On first glance, the photo looks like just another celeb selfie — prone to trolling, but no different from any other Instagram post.But to Sadaf Taherian, the image meant leaving home, losing her career, and making a life-changing statement.According to The Telegraph , the Iranian actress has been forced to flee her country after posting several photos of herself on social media. Her crime? Showing her hair uncovered.The reaction online after she posted the photos initially was mixed: They received more than 10,000 likes, especially as her story gathered steam, but the comments included insults, with some calling the actress "immoral."The Iranian government's response, however, was pretty clear. Officials publicly lashed out at both Taherian and another actress who had come to her defense. Taherian was banned from acting and her television show was pulled from the state-run airwaves.“As far as this ministry is concerned, these two individuals are no longer considered to be artists anymore and do not have any right to act,” Hossein Noushabadi, a spokesman for the ministry of culture and Islamic guidance in Tehran, said, according to The Telegraph. Noushabadi reportedly demanded that both women issue public apologies and admit that they posted the photos only because they "suffer from lack of esteem and have psychological and personal complexes.”Despite recent stories of a less stringent fashion culture in Tehran , it is still illegal for a woman in Iran to walk outside without a head covering. Taherian has few regrets, however.