

"No, I am really not afraid," she told journalist Masoumeh Alinejad in a translated interview. "At this moment, with the freedom of thought and choice that I have, I will try to work nonstop to get to the point where those that insult me will then encourage me."



Taherian went on to say that she felt suffocated by the rules, and wanted to leave Iran. "Most of what bothered me about what was happening behind the scenes in Iranian cinema were the conversations that would take place," she said, adding that men would often demand certain things in exchange for their support: "'If I don't want it to happen, you will not be on screen'; 'If I don't want it, you will not have a contract'; 'If I don't support your career, you will never become a star'; 'You have to be with me.' These 'you have to be's' really bothered me."