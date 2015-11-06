Also called Where's Wally?, these books were fixtures within many a household and classroom, and encouraged kids to look for the little man in the red and white striped sweater and matching hat. At some point though, you might have forgotten about ol' Wally. Maybe you let the books collect dust, while dressing up as the character for a last minute hipster Halloween ensemble. (Don't worry, we've all been there once or twice.)
But great news! Wally has received an unofficial reboot, courtesy of a 23-year-old English blogger who is dressing up in the signature ensemble and taking pictures of himself all over the country. Spoiler: It is adorable and will make you feel all the nostalgia warm fuzzies.
For example, here is Wally peeking at a deer.
I met this guy the other day! He was super mad because he found out his bae Brownie Shytles was cheating on him with the bloke from the south of the park. So I gave him some apples and we spent hours talking about our relationships. He said it really can be a lot like algebra. Sometimes you look at your X and wonder Y? At the end of the day, I realised something: I can’t take my long distance relationship anymore. Fridge, you’re coming to my room. #WallyFound 📍| 📷 by @dimitar_hr
Here is Wally frolicking in a field.
Here is Wally scouting beach cottages.
This kid is beyond! Despite everything he does being hilarious, his sneezes sound like a chorus of angels giggling and all his friends agree that his baking soda volcano was the best at the science fair. He's basically all that and a bag of kale chips. If you see him with his marvellous mum (@instannnnagram), whose radiance abounds, you'll have the best time ever. He really is the best kid you'll ever meet. Actually, that you WON'T meet. I am keeping him in a little cage and last time I checked his little finger, he was fat enough to make a tasty soup. #WallyFound 📍👹 || 📷 by @eddrobertson
Here is Wally being a bike lane rebel.
Here is Wally eating all the cereal.
And, not last or least, here is Wally almost blending in.
There are plenty more Wally spottings where those came from. Check out the entire @WallyFound account over on Instagram!