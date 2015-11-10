'Twas the season of Christmas,

When all through the land,

Starbucks holiday lattes

Were warming everyone's hands;

We thought we had it good,

Until we looked abroad;

Now, we feel like our lattes,

Are just a mere few

In the Pantheon

Of holiday-drinks gods.



In case you can't tell from my little impromptu poem, I love Starbucks holiday lattes just as much as the next person, but I am now suffering from a serious case of holiday-drink FOMO. Click through to see which drinks — and treats — I think should be available in the States, stat. And let us know in the comments of which you're the most jealous. (P.S. If you're lucky enough to be traveling to Mexico, the Bahamas, Brazil, Peru, Europe, or China over the holidays, you can get your hands on some of these!)



