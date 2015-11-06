The average person checks her phone 150 times per day. That’s…an interesting relationship to have in your life. It's also an interesting relationship that the humans in your life may not always appreciate. If you find yourself constantly seeking validation for your ego online, or annoying your S.O. because you’re constantly face down in your phone, it might be time for a digital detox.
As the co-founder of Wearable Experiments, I’m no stranger to this problem. Emails constantly nag to be answered. Notifications draw your focus away from what you are working on. But I have come up with a few ways to help me stay connected while also giving me time to get things done in the real world.
Here are five techniques I’ve used to change my relationship with my smartphone.
